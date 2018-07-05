Properties at Lough Bran and Ballinamore come onto the Leitrim market

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents is proud to present this impressive six bedroom property, Lough Bran House, Farnagh which is located just 6km from the bustling tourist town of Carrick-on-Shannon.

New to the market this former B & B is in immaculate condition throughout and would make an ideal large family home or business opportunity. Accommodation comprises of hallway, kitchen/dining area, utility room, living room, conservatory, 6 bedrooms (6 ensuite), bathroom and a separate one bedroom self-catering apartment. Viewing of this prestigious property is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.



No.21 Anville Court, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim N41 F795

New to market this 3 bedroom duplex property is ideally suited for use as a starter/holiday home and is conveniently situated within walking distance of all shops and services.

Located in the picturesque town of Ballinamore this property (circa 90 sq.) is ready for immediate occupation and comprises of the following accommodation; hallway, kitchen/living room, bathroom & 3 bedrooms (1 en-suite).



Some of the many features include; balcony area to rear of dwelling, town centre location and is an excellent investment opportunity.

Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

