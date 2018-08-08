Barnardos seeking Leitrim volunteers

Barnardos, with the kind support of Dell, today launched their local call for volunteers in Leitrim.

The children’s charity, who work with more than 15,300 children each year, need valuable volunteers for their National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell, on September 14th.

By shaking a bucket or joining an in-store bag pack for just two hours, each volunteer can raise up to €100 for vulnerable children in their community. People can register here: www.barnardos.ie/buckets

Barnardos seeks to transform the lives of children in Ireland by providing services to help them meet their milestones and get ready for school; by providing family supports to those facing challenges such as poverty and homelessness; and by helping parents to create a better home life for their children.

What: Barnardos National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell

When: Friday 14 September

Time: 8am - 9pm (any 2 hour shift)

Locations in Leitrim include: Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinamore

To volunteer on Friday 14 September please call 01-7080418. For more information, email buckets@barnardos.ie or visit www.barnardos.ie.