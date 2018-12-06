Planned temporary closure of Lock at Aghoo near Ballinamore in the New Year

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that Lock 4 Aghoo, near Ballinamore on the Shannon-Erne Waterway will be closed to boat traffic from Monday, January 7, 2019 until the end of March 2109, weather permitting.

The lock will remain closed over the winter period to facilitate remedial works to the lock gates and associated lock infrastructure.

Waterways Ireland regrets any inconvenience that this may cause and thanks its customers for their cooperation in this matter.

Further information may be had by contacting Waterways Ireland's Carrick-on-Shannon office at 07196-50562.