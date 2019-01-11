Donohoe’s SuperValu Ballinamore complete energy upgrades & contribute to Enable Ireland

Donohoe’s SuperValu Ballinamore, Co Leitrim is leading the charge in energy conservation following significant investment to complete a series of energy upgrades to their store, greatly reducing their carbon footprint.

Now boasting strong sustainability credentials, Donohoe’s SuperValu invested heavily to fit state-of-the-art LED lighting throughout the store as well as installing new more energy efficient refrigeration units with doors.

These measures focused on reducing their energy consumption, which will not only bring down the cost of their energy bills by €28,000 year on year, but also highlights their passion for greener operating practices.

These new Donohoe’s SuperValu Ballinamore energy upgrades were all part of a wider community suitability scheme in association with the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland), which saw stores such as Donohoe’s SuperValu and others across the country invest both time and money as part of their endeavours to build sustainable communities around Ireland.

This national retrofit programme upgrades store and community buildings and facilities to meet high standards of energy efficiency and renewable energy usage, with an aim of reducing energy costs, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions year on year, as well as significantly improving the comfort of these homes and buildings.

National charity, Enable Ireland were on the receiving end of substantial financial contribution amounting to €203,000 as a result of the scheme and the stores’ notable efforts.

This enabled the charity to carry out all-important energy upgraded to their facility, putting money back into the pockets of this very worthwhile cause due to reduced yearly energy bills, and also resulted in cosier and more comfortable conditions for those with disabilities using their centre.

Darren Donohoe, Owner SuperValu Ballinamore, spoke passionately about this project and all of the work that has been completed, “We were delighted to be involved in such a worthy project this year and to see our energy bills reducing already makes it all the more rewarding.

"Everywhere you go these days you see slogans and advertising about protecting our planet for future generations and this sentiment is something that I wholeheartedly agree with. We wanted to upgrade our store to not only give our customers the best possible service but to do so in a way that’s more energy efficient and so we installed the new LED lighting and new refrigeration.

"At Donohoe’s SuperValu, community is at our core and we strive to add value in our local communities, both with our in-store offerings but also through community projects such as this SEAI synergy. Enable Ireland provides essential services in the heart of our local community, helping those in great need, so were a perfect partner for us. We hope that our contribution, and that of the SEAI, who we are delighted to partner with, helps Enable Ireland make much needed savings to continue their fantastic work,” Donohoe concluded.

"Awareness of energy and environmental issues is now more integral than ever, and in order to create and maintain sustainable communities, each and every one of us must play our part,” explained John Randles, Head of Delivery with SEAI.

"SEAI works with communities by offering grant support for much needed energy upgrades. This brings businesses such as Donohoe’s SuperValu and the broader community together in a positive way that results in warmer and more energy efficient homes and buildings. As well as these tangible benefits, those involved are playing an important part in protecting the planet for future generations. This project is a great example of businesses reaching out to help charities in their community and we congratulate all who participated."

SuperValu serves over 2.6 million customers every week and has 219 stores nationwide. Together with its retail partners, SuperValu employs approximately 14,500 colleagues, making it one of the State’s largest private sector employers. 75% of everything on SuperValu’s shelves is sourced in Ireland. SuperValu continues to source locally wherever possible which helps to sustain 30,000 jobs in the Irish economy.

