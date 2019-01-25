Leitrim woman Maureen Martin will not run in local elections

Despite local expectations Ballinamore woman Maureen Martin has told www.leitrimobserver.ie she will not be running in the upcoming local elections which are due to be held in May.

In a statement she said "I know a lot of people were expecting me to run again for Sinn Féin in the upcoming local elections. I have thought long and hard about it and I have my reasons for not doing so.

"When the Ballinamore Steering Group was formed, it was made very clear that it must be a completely non-political group. When I was unanimously voted in as Chairperson it was made clear that I would have to step down if I got involved in politics.

"Furthermore a circular was issued by Dept Rural & Community Development that if anyone nominated to the Public Participation Network (PPN) decides to enter electoral politics they must immediately resign their PPN role as soon as they declare their candidacy.

"I had been approached to run in the May local elections but after grave consideration I have decided that a councillor's role may be more limiting, compared to the roles I am proud to serve, namely Chairperson of Ballinamore Area Community Council; Chairperson of Ballinamore Area Steering Group and PPN Community Rep on the LCDC.

"As I am very embedded in and I enjoy serving my local community, I did not allow my name to go forward. I am very confident that with nurturing the Ballinamore Steering Group will be very beneficial to our area. I also am a strong advocate for our county on the LCDC and hopefully will continue to be.

"To all of you who have voted for me in the past and who were going to again in May, I offer you my sincere thanks and hope you support my decision not to run. Go raibh mile maith agaibh."