Sinn Féin's Pat Gilhooley to launch campaign on Saturday, April 6 in Ballinamore

Pat Gilhooley, Sinn Féin candidate for the Ballinamore local electoral area is launching his campaign for a seat on Leitrim County Council this S

The launch will take place in McGirl’s Bar, Ballinamore on Saturday, 6th April at 10pm and music will be provided by Liam Lappin on the night.

Pat invites all supporters and friends to join him at this social where people will have a chance to meet him before the busy weeks of canvassing starts. Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin TD will be guest speaker on the night.

Pat hopes to visit every house in the area and said he pledges to be a strong and vocal councillor when elected.

He has always been strong on issues affecting farming community and is also very concerned about the issues of rural decline.

He said that he will do "everything in my power to speak up for rural communities and to campaign for development to bolster our small towns and villages."