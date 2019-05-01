Council works to be completed in Ballinamore shortly

Leitrim County Council said works will continue outside SuperValu, Ballinamore and at the junction near by, next month.



Council engineer Darragh O'Boyle told Cllr Caroline Mulvey at the Ballinamore Muncipal meeting this week that works at the junction and in front of SuperValu will be completed “out of hours” by a contractor.



Cllr Mulvey asked if the council were working on a plan to purchase a building to knock for use as a car park space development.

Mr O'Boyle said the idea had been discussed but he understands that the plan is not progressing.



The meeting also heard that road works at Derrinkeher, Aughnasheelin on the local road from R208 at Cronabrone will be restored in the 2020 roads works programme.

