Engineer expected to bring light back to Ballinamore today

The above photo shows that Ballinamore's Main Street is almost completely without public lighting.

The photo taken last night, Thursday, May 9 was posted on social media and shows just two public lights in working order.

Residents and businesses are very concerned about pedestrian safety and are very annoyed that the problem has not been resolved despite reports of faulty lights made made over a week ago.

There is an issue with lights on Main Street, Church Street and the Golf Links Road.

Leitrim County Council had informed the paper today, "Leitrim County Council were notified of this issue approx. 2 – 3 days ago. We have contacted our Public Lighting Contractor – Electric Skyline – and requested them to rectify this matter. Electric Skyline have advised us that they will have engineer in Ballinamore this afternoon."

