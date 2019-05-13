Ballinamore could be another few days without public lights

The town of Ballinamore is still in darkness with 35 lights on the Main Street, Golf Links Road and Railway Line still not working.

Electric Skyline has been working on the issue for two weeks and it is now understood the fault has been narrowed to the bridge at the Community Centre.

Sinne Féin Cllr Brendan Barry who has been working with locals to report the issues said the engineer with Electric Skyline spent hours in the town last Friday, May 10 working on the issues.

Cllr Barry said "A specialist will be in Ballinamore today (Monday, May 13) with a special Thumper machine to "pinpoint the extract problem in the cables underground." Cllr Barry explained that a civils crew will need to require a permit, dig underground, extract he cable and repair it.

He said there were 50 lights not working last week, 15 of those have been fixed but 35 remain broken. Cllr Barry said he does not think the problem will be fixed today and it may take a few days to full repair.

Cllr Barry said the issue has left Ballinamore "very dangerous" at night. He said he understands the frustration of town businesspeople and residents but assured them the problem is being worked on.

