Don't miss our live coverage of Election 2019

Leitrim Observer staff will be providing live updates throughout the local election count this Saturday, May 25 in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Coverage will start with the opening of the first boxes and will include initial tally results as well as all the colour of the count centre.

Throughout the day our staff will be updating you with the official count updates, interviews and video as well as confirmation as each successful candidate is elected.

We have set up a dedicated live blog on our website www.leitrimobserver.ie. Just refresh the page to find out the latest news. You can also send us your comments and observations throughout the day.

Don't forget you can also keep up to date via the Leitrim Observer twitter feed @leitrimtoday and facebook page.

Just click on www.leitrimobserver.ie for all the news on Election 2019 throughout the weekend.

