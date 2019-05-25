Fianna Fáil's Paddy O'Rourke looks set to top the poll in the Ballinamore Local Electoral Area

Sitting Fianna Fáil councillor in the Ballinamore Electoral Area, Paddy O'Rourke, looks set to top the poll again with tallies showing he has a substantial lead.

With nearly two thirds of the boxes in the Ballinamore area tallied so far, O'Rourke has amassed over 1,000 first preferences. The question now is just where his surplus will go.

His running mate, Caillian Ellis also looks certain to retain his seat.

Fine Gael's Ita Reynolds Flynn is also making a very strong showing in her first election bid.