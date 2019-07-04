Minister Michael Ring re-affirms commitment to help fund Leitrim's zero discharge pilot scheme

Minister Michael Ring has reaffirmed his commitment to part funding the pilot zero discharge wastewater treatment scheme.

Speaking to Leitrim County Cathaoirleach, Cllr Enda McGloin, during his visit to the county last Friday, Minister Michael Ring said he was still committed to providing funding towards meeting the monitoring and testing costs of the pilot scheme.

It is hoped that, once data from the pilot is analysed, the proposed one-off house wastewater treatment system will help to overcome planning restrictions currently affecting the county.

Minister Ring originally gave a commitment to provide funding following a meeting with a Leitrim County Council delegation in April last year.

“He told me on Friday that he hopes to have a meeting with his interdepartmental counterpart, Minister Damian English, before the end of the current Daíl term about providing funding,” said Cllr McGloin.

“Once talks between Leitrim County Council, the EPA and the department progress and moves are made to get the pilot scheme underway, the monitoring costs and testing costs will be estimated and the issue of funding will be revisited.”

