A new darts tournament in memory of Ballinamore's Trevor Martin will be held in the town on August 4.



The tournament will be held in The Commercial Hotel, Ballinamore on Sunday August 4.

Teams can register at 4.30pm on the day with the event getting underway at 5.30pm.



There will be a raffle and refreshments and money raised will be donated to the Civil Defence.

