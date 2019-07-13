Focus on John McGahern at Wexford Festival Bookfest

One of the key events at the Write By The Sea 2019 literary festival in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford in September will be a special item focusing on the work and lasting impact of the revered Leitrim author John McGahern.

Write By The Sea runs from September 27 - 29, and other key contributors already confirmed include Kit de Waal, Theo Dorgan, Dermot Bolger, Paula Meehan, Mike McCormack, Jackie Hayden, Sinead Gleeson and Catherine Dunne.



In a segment entitled It happened this way and no other, the McGahern legacy will be examined by noted academic Derek Hand. He is Head of the School of English in Dublin City University and the author of several books, including John Banville: Exploring Fictions. Arguably the highlight of last year’s Write By The Sea was Hand’s on-stage interview with Banville.

John McGahern passed away in 2006 having been born in Knockanroe in Co Leitrim in 1934. For his novels The Barracks, The Dark and Amongst Women he was regarded my many as the most important Irish novelist since Samuel Beckett.

As Lucy Moore, Chair of Write By The Sea explains, “John McGahern is one of the towering figures in Irish literature, a man whose stature continues to grow, and Write By The Sea is delighted to focus on his achievements in our programme for 2019.”

For full details of the Write By The Sea 2019 programme and booking procedure, go to www.writebythesea.ie

Also read: Plaque unveiled in memory of John McGahern