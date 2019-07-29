More than €42,000 raised in less than 24 hours as family works to bring Leitrim man home

Less than 24 hours after news broke of the sudden death of 35-year-old Ballinamore man, Tommy 'Spike' McCormack Junior, an astonishing €42,000 has been raised to meet the costs of bringing him home to Ireland.

Spike passed away while on holiday overseas with his wife. A gofundme page has started by their families to help offset the costs of returning him to his beloved Ballinamore.

On the page it is noted: "The funds raised will go towards facilitating the most comfortable final journey for our beloved Spike.

"This includes a donation to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust whose aims are to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the body (bodies) of loved one(s) who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.

"Without the trust we would truly be lost. Their ability to promptly respond in our time of need has been invaluable. We would like to pay it forward by collecting funds for families when they experience tragedies like this.

"Always known for his generosity to any cause, we ask that you take the time, to honour Spike and help us thank them for their exceptional care at this terrible time."

Tommy, showed impressive strength and determination throughout his life, achieving a World Powerlifting title in 2015 and just as proudly, helping to lead his team to victory for his beloved local GAA club. His dedication and strength of character were an inspiration to all who met him.

If you would like to contribute you can do so through the gofundme page here.