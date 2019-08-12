Tommy Moran is new Leitrim Guardian chairperson

The Leitrim Guardian committee is delighted to announce the election of two new officers. Tommy Moran, former editor and former Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year, takes over as chairperson from Hubert McMorrow. Gerry Fox, originally from Ballymeehan, Rossinver now living in Westport, has been elected as Treasurer and takes over from Anne Murray. Fr John Sexton remains in place as secretary while Mary Curran has been elected as joint secretary. Myra Reynolds has been elected as PRO and will be supported by Padraig Mulligan. The committee wishes to pay tribute to Hubert and Anne for their long years of service as officers and is delighted that they will remain on as ordinary committee member. Without the dedication and hard work of people like Hubert and Anne and all of the current and past committee members, the Leitrim Guardian would not have survived. Bláíthín Gallagher has been re elected as editor. This year will see us publish our 52nd issue.



The call for material for the 2020 issue is open

The Leitrim Guardian aims to represent all areas and parishes throughout the county. However, this can only be achieved with your help. Have you a story, a snippet to share to make sure your area is represented? The closing date for submissions to Leitrim Guardian 2020 is October 12th, 2019.

We welcome all types of submissions: historical, literary, current affairs of topical interest, short stories and poetry are also welcome, Longer articles or stories should not exceed 2000 words. Shorter pieces are preferable. Non-fiction items of 500 to 750 words, accompanied if possible by a reproducible illustration, are especially welcome. in particular informative articles with a strong Leitrim background and general appeal. Short snippets of no more than 250 - 300 words are very welcome.

All submissions should be sent by email as attachments in MICROSOFT WORD format to leitrimguardian@gmail.com. The title Leitrim Guardian 2019 submission MUST be included in the subject of the email to prevent it being lost in a myriad of other mail. Please ensure that your contact details including name and address and phone number are included in the email.

Attention all young writers!

The Leitrim Guardian 2020 young writers competition is open to all students in primary and second level education. A winner will be chosen from each level. Entries from students who are homeschooled are also very welcome. The winners are selected by an independent adjudicator. This is a free writing competition, all you need is your imagination and a little time to express our creativity. Write on any subject that inspires you. Go on use your imagination, it could earn you a prize! Both prose and poetry entries are accepted and can be on any topic, fact or fiction. Entry is only by email and all submissions must be typed and presented in word format or equivalent.

The maximum word count for all entries to this competition is 750 words of prose or 30 lines of poetry. The winning entry from both categories (primary & post-primary) will be published in the journal. Winners will receive a literary award certificate as well as a small prize. Please submit your work to Leitrimguardian@gmail.com by email as an attachment in Microsoft word format using Times Roman 12pt font. Leitrim Guardian Young W riters Competition Primary or post-primary ( whichever is applicable) must be written in the subject line of the email. The closing date for this competition is October 17th, 2019.

Entries must include ALL of the the following details on your email: name, date of birth; school; class; and contact details on the email as well as TITLE of your entry and the number of words. It is also important to include a phone number. Do not include your name or contact details on the attached piece of work, just the title. Entries are welcome from near and far!

About the Leitrim Guardian

The Leitrim Guardian, an annual publication which started in 1968, is Ireland's only county journal and has 51 issues published to date. Produced entirely through voluntary effort, the journal is sold nationally and internationally. Please see www.leitrimguardian.ie for further information about the journal.



Should you have any questions about the competition or the Leitrim Guardian journal please feel free to contact the editor by email at leitrimguardian@gmail.com

The 51st anniversary issue is still on sale and would make a lovely gift for visitors to our county.