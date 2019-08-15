Recall the hall in Ballinamore this Thursday evening

An evening to celebrate the Past, Present and Future of Ballinamore's community hall will be held this evening, Thursday, August 15 from 8- 9pm at Ní Fhionns, Main Street.

Come along and recall the hall and help secure it's future, refreshments will be served.

From the Tops of the Streets to the Roller Discos - bring your stories from the hall including drama productions, musicals, competitions, sports and of course romance!

Come and share your memories with Tommy Moran the MC in an evening of nostalgia and hear also about the future plans and progress to date on this wonderful community hall by chairman Tom Burns.

Picture: Eunan Sweeney

