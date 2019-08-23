Anger as water supply problems leave families "without even enough water to shower" in Ballinamore

Cllr Caillian Ellis has described a commitment by Irish Water to start works early next year on a number of Ballinamore properties impacted by water supply issues as “completely unsatisfactory”.

Cllr Ellis highlighted issues with six properties in the Church Street area of the town.

He said that one property has been left without any water supply and the remaining houses are experiencing very low water pressure.

“The people in these houses are having to go to the homes of neighbours, family and friends in order to have baths and showers. The pressure is too low for them to use their own showers. It is unbelievable,” he said.

The Ballinamore Municipal District councillor said that Leitrim County Council staff had written two reports on the situation and said it is “unacceptable that families should be faced with a situation where they can't even shower in their own homes.”

In a statement issued to the Leitrim Observer this week, Irish Water said it is “committed to delivering water improvement works to a number of properties in the Church Street area of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim who are affected by water pressure issues.

“This will be progressed through the National Leakage Reduction Programme, which is a specific programme replacing leaking pipes and lead pipes and repairing leaks in areas where investment is most needed across Co Leitrim and the rest of the country.

“In the meantime Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is putting plans in place to connect one severely affected property by way of an over ground connection. This will provide a temporary solution to this property until the long term solution is delivered. Unfortunately this temporary solution is not suitable for the remaining affected properties.

“Irish Water acknowledges the ongoing level of disruption to water supply to these properties and is committed to providing a solution once funding has been approved. Works are expected to commence in Quarter 1, 2020.”

However Cllr Ellis said he was “incredibly disappointed” by this response.

“In the meantime what will the affected families do? This is completely unsatisfactory,” he said.