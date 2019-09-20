QIH executives need adequate police protection - Martin Kenny

Sinn Féin Justice spokesman Martin Kenny TD has called for an adequate and appropriate policing response to the abduction and torture of Mr Kevin Lunney.

The TD for Sligo-Leitrim has said their also must be an adequate response to the campaign of intimidation and violence which My Lunney and other directors of the company have endured over the past few years.

Deputy Kenny said: “The attack on Kevin Lunney was barbaric and has horrified the community of which he is a valuable member. His 830 colleagues in Quinn Industrial Holdings and their families and friends are standing with him against this intimidation and violence.

“There has been a campaign of intimidation against Kevin and some of his other management colleagues at QIH over years. It is time that the gardaí and the PSNI together took a more proactive and urgent role in the protection of these people. It needs an adequate and appropriate policing response.

“Why have they been left to their own devices while this campaign has continued? If they were executives in a multi-national company here employing over 800 people, would they be told to stop for no one on the road and build panic rooms in their homes?

“There are some high profile individuals in this state who have 24-hour protection due to feuding between criminal gangs. What gives them a superior right to protection over these men?

“It is time for action by the police services on both sides of the border to end this outrageous campaign against people who are going about their business and greatly benefiting the community in this area.”