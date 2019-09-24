Concerns over access to car park at top of Ballinamore

Locals, residents and councillors have expressed concern over the closure of the entrance to the car park at the top of Ballinamore from the Swanlinbar road.



The car park opposite St Felim's College and the new junction project will no longer allow through traffic and will only be accessed at the Newtowngore/ Willowfield entrance.



Councillors Ita Reynolds- Flynn and Brendan Barry asked the council this week if the plans to close the bottom entrance can be changed. Cllr Flynn said residents are concerned with safety. She said the busy Swanlinbar road means some residents cannot park at their front doors and use the car park. she requested the throughway be left open.

Cllr Brendan Barry also queried if the closure of the entrance opposite the Garda Station will be permanent.



Leitrim County Council Planner Bernard Greene explained that the Junction Project was subject to a Part 8 public consultation and the design was agreed by council members in July. He outlined that the design ensures “safe access and use of the car park having regard to the anticipated increase in pedestrians and cyclists using the demonstration stretch of the greenway/ Junction Project site.



He said only one submission was received in relation to the closure of the entrance. Cllr Flynn asked Was the submission ignored?”

She was told it was not ignored but “reasoned.” The car park will also lose three car parking spaces as part of the redevelopment project. Mr Greene said any changes to this planning could affect any possible funding for the project.



Cllr Brendan Barry asked the planners to meet with Ballinamore residents and locals and to explain this situation.

The council planners said they will meet with locals and outline the situation.

