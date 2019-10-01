Two Leitrim families to feature on RTE's Raised by the Village

Two teenagers will experience farm life in Leitrim on RTE's Raised by the Village programme due to air this Sunday night, October 6 on RTE One at 6.30pm.



The second episode of the series will see 17-year-old Adam from Swords moving in with the O'Connell family on their sheep farm outside of Ballinamore.



Adam with the O'Connell family, Ballinamore

When Adam went to Ballinamore in July he was refusing point blank to go back to school to sit his Leaving Cert.

Adam is into skateboarding, bikes, body piercing, tattoos, animation and gaming. Both of his parents were finding Adam’s behaviour increasingly difficult. All attempts to convince him to go back to school were greeted with sullen scorn. He was sulky, uncommunicative and simmering with anger. Could time on a Leitrim sheep farm help him out?



John and Amanda O’Connell run a Sheep Farm, John also works locally as a reserve firefighter – they have three teenage children Peter, Dearbhla and Lizzie. Amanda is a Scout Leader while John is well known in Leitrim Amateur Dramatic and MC.



Also in Sunday's episode Carly aged 16 went to work on The Quinn family farm in Aughawillan.

Carly lives on the sprawling Muirhevnamore Estate in Dundalk with her Mum Tanya and two sisters.

Carly used to love art and sport but when she hit 14 she lost interest in everything – except hanging around the local chipper and smoking.



She’s constantly being suspended for disruptive behaviour and contravening the school rules.

Colleen and Donal have three kids Devan 25, Niamh 22 and Ashling 19 – they’re now all away at college.

The Quinn family farm is idyllic, with a pony, bee hives and sheep. Colleen has an art studio on the farm where she teaches art to local children - can they help Carly?

