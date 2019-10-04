Fenagh Tidy Towns committee praised for "top class" ongoing maintenance

Fenagh recorded an increase of seven points in this year's Tidy Towns competition with their tally increasing from 297 last year to a total of 304 this year.

The local committee were praised in the adjudicator's report with the flower and shrub beds highlighted for praise in the report which stated: "It takes quite a lot of man/woman hours to maintain these in what is a rather large area so well done on that."

The adjudicator commented that it was his first visit to Fenagh and was suitably impressed with what he found saying: "For a small community you have achieved so much and have helped to put some wonderful facilities in place.

"The standard of ongoing maintenance is top class. The lady that is involved in managing your visitor centre is a great ambassador for the area."