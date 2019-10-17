Green light for Ballinamore social housing development

Leitrim County Council has been given the green light to proceed to construction on a long-awaited nine-unit social housing development in Ballinamore.

The development in Church Lane, Ballinamore comprises 4 x 2-bed semi-detached houses, 2 x 2-bed detached terraced houses, 1 infill 2-bed terraced house and 2 x 2-bed apartments.

A statement issued by the Leitrim County Council housing section this week confirmed that the project is expected to be completed before the end of next year.

Full planning permission for the nine units was secured in 2018 and in June this year, Leitrim County Council sought expressions of interest (EOI) from “developers, builders, approved housing bodies and landowners to provide turnkey social housing developments in the urban areas of Co Leitrim, including Ballinamore”.

An EOI was received from Drumattan Construction with a proposal to construct and deliver nine housing units for Leitrim County Council at Church Lane, Ballinamore.

The project was assessed by Leitrim County Council and recommended for approval.

It was subsequently assessed and officials within the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government approved the development to proceed to construction on October 7.

“It is envisaged that the project will be delivered within 12 months and once allocated will provide quality homes for those individuals and families on the housing list within the Ballinamore area,” said a spokesperson for the housing department.

Local TD, Martin Kenny, welcomed the development stating that there was a clear need for more social housing in the town of Ballinamore and he said he hoped the development would quickly proceed to construction.