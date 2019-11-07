Leitrim U20 A & B Championships get underway this weekend

The evenings may be getting shorter and the weather taking a turn for the worst but for those looking for some sporting entertainment to keep them busy this weekend, there is a host of games to look forward to as the U-20 A and B Championships commence.

The semi-finals of the B Championship will be played on Sunday afternoon with Drumkeerin set to face St Joseph's in Drumkeerin at 2pm.

Also throwing-in at 2pm will be the meeting of Dromahair and St Brigid's in Aughawillan, with all four sides no doubt eager to end their respective seasons on a high.

The A Championship also commences on Sunday, November 10 with some mouth watering games to look forward to.

St Mary's Kiltoghert will host St Manachans in Pairc Naomh Mhuire at 2pm while Melvin Gaels will welcome MacDiarmada Gaels to Melvin Park, with that game also getting underway at 2pm.

The A semi-finals will be played the following weekend with Glencar/Manorhamilton awaiting the winners of the St Mary's v St Manachans game while Fenagh St Caillins will play either Melvin Gaels or MacDiarmada Gaels.