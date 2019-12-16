Fenagh honoured at Pride of Place awards

Fenagh village has been honoured at the annual Co-operation Ireland Pride of Place awards in Kilkenny.

The location came runner up in the population between 0-300 category, losing out to Athleague, County Roscommon.

Sponsored by IPB, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

Pride of Place founder and Chairman Tom Dowling said; “These awards continue to be as important as ever after all these years and the purpose of the awards has never changed. They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational tireless work being done by communities all over the Island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman of Co-operation Ireland said: “Pride of Place deserves its position as one of the most prestigious community awards on the island of Ireland and Co-operation Ireland is delighted that it continues to go from strength to strength.”

George Jones Chairman, IPB Insurance said; “IPB Insurance is proud to be title sponsors of Pride of Place and most importantly what these Awards represent. These awards are an excellent fit as they recognise how volunteerism at a local level delivers an all-island social impact creating better places to live, work and socialise.”