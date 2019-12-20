Ballinamore Foroige Club to host Christmas party and festive fair

It’s that time of year again and Ballinamore Foroige Club are looking forward to a fun-filled Christmas party.

This coming Sunday, December 22, Ballinamore Foroige will host a festive fair where adults and children can buy unique Christmas gifts.

There will also be a Christmas party where children can dance the day away and take part in different Christmas activities run by the hard-working young people.

Finally, they will have a raffle and the Christmas Draw will also take place where those lucky enough will win some lovely prizes.

These prizes have kindly being donated by several businesses in the town and the club is very grateful for their continued support.

Entry is €3. The party will take place in the Old National School on the Convent Road from 4-6pm. The party is suitable for young children and their families.

Please support this fundraiser for our young people. Organisers look forward to seeing you on the day. Merry Christmas everyone!