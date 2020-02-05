Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
Leitrim County Council have a vacancy for a part-time Retained Firefighter with Drumshanbo Fire Unit.
An Office Administrator is required for a manufacturing company in South Leitrim.
Positions are available with Drumderrig House Nursing Home for a Staff Nurse and Care Assistants.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
