Presentation of ‘Leitrim History and Society’ to second level schools

‘Leitrim History and Society’, a collection of 35 chapters and almost 900 pages was launched in Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon in December by broadcaster Bryan Dobson.

This book has been described as the most comprehensive history of the county and gives a definitive insight into the history and culture of County Leitrim.

Many of the contributors to the book are distinguished academics with specialist knowledge of Leitrim; it was edited by Monsignor Liam Kelly and Dr Brendan Scott.

At the launch, Director of Services with Leitrim County Council, Mary Quinn made a commitment that Leitrim County Council would sponsor a copy of the book for each of the seven second level schools in the county.

Mary Conefrey, Assistant Librarian at the Local Studies Department of Leitrim County Library will be making the presentation to each of the schools over the coming weeks.

On Thursday, January 23 she visited Ballinamore Community School and gave a talk to second and third year history students about the Local Studies Library and how its collection could assist and support students with their special classroom based assessment projects.

She also exhibited a sample of resources including; a Workhouse Minute book, a bound volume of Leitrim Observer, a school roll book and register.

While there, she presented a copy of ‘Leitrim History and Society’ to sixth year history student, Yvonne Quinn, who accepted the book on behalf of present and future students of the school.

Principal, Diarmuid McCaffrey expressed his gratitude to Leitrim County Council and Leitrim County Library for depositing the book in the school library and for the opportunity for pupils to learn how they could be assisted with their projects by the library.

A follow up visit by many of the students along with their history teacher Seamus Mullen has already been made to the library.

Throughout the coming weeks a copy of this valuable publication will be presented to the remaining second level schools in the county and students will have an opportunity to hear about the range of interesting material available in the Local Studies Library.