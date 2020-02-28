Land agreements give green light to new section of South Leitrim Greenway

The green light has been given to start construction on a 2km section of the South Leitrim Greenway.

The new section will run between Ballinamore and Corgar Lake.

Leitrim County Council recently secured all land agreements required for the construction of this section of walkway and a spokesperson confirmed that, with these now in place construction is expected to begin on this new stretch in the coming weeks.

Cllr Caillian Ellis welcomed the news noting that this marked an important step in progressing this project.

“I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved in enabling this new section to become a reality,” he said.

“This is very welcome news for the local area.”