Ballinamore Foroige sleep out goes virtual!

On Sunday, May 3 Ballinamore Foroige Club are doing a Sleep In all in aid of North West Simon Community.

By volunteering to do the Sleep In you are agreeing to sacrifice your own comfortable bed for one night only and choosing to sleep outside your house – in your garden/tent.

Your fundraising efforts will have a direct affect on the services that North West Simon Community provide. Due to the Covid-19 the charity has had to cancel all fundraising activities for the foreseeable future, this has had a huge affect on the charity as 80% of its income comes from donations.

The charity is continuing to support vulnerable people and were never as busy in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

Volunteers for the Sleep In are encouraged to upload photos of their experience on facebook and encourage people to donate on the everydayhero fundraising page.

The link to donate is https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/ballinamore-foroige-sleep-in-to-support-the-homeless

Please support these wonderful volunteers raising money for those who cannot support themselves, your help at this time would be very much appreciated.

If any other club/organisation wishes to support the charity by organising a virtual fundraiser, please contact 087 7708865.