Dumping at Leitrim beauty spot

Bags of rubbish have been dumped at South Leitrim beauty spot, Pol an Easa waterfall.

Cllr Brendan Barry highlighted the dumping on Facebook asking: “What the hell is wrong with people who continue to dump and damage our beautiful county?”

He said that the dumping has been reported to the environment section of Leitrim County Council but he added that it was very disappointing to see this sort of behaviour.

Pol an Easa waterfall in Aughnasheelin is a very popular location for picnics and with good weather in recent weeks, more and more people are coming to enjoy this scenic location.

However it is clear that some people coming here are not respecting the location, the environment or local people.

Please take your rubbish home with you!