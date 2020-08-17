Anti-theft property marking events planned in Leitrim this week

The Leitrim Community Policing Unit in association with Leitrim County Council are holding the following property marking events this week:

Monday 17/8/2020 between 6pm and 8pm at Rossinver Community Centre,

Tuesday 18/8/2020 between 6pm and 8pm at Augnasheelin Church Car Park.

All welcome to attend. Just bring your property and your Eircode and we will mark your property at the event.

Any communities wishing to hold an event in their area please contact Leitrim.community@garda.ie