Leitrim events and activities to mark World Mental Health Week

Leitrim Development Company, Mental Health Ireland, the HSE and a number of community organisations will be hosting events in Leitrim over the course of World Mental Health Week.

World Mental Health Day takes place on October 10 every year and the week surrounding this is an important one to highlight the importance of raising mental health awareness. The theme for 2020 is Mental Health for All - Greater Investment – Greater Access. Everyone, Everywhere.

All individuals, workplaces and community groups in Leitrim are asked to take a moment to reflect on how far they have come in the face of all the unprecedented challenges this year has brought and to consider what are our hopes for better times ahead.

EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Stress Control course

The HSE will run a Stress Control course online starting on Monday, October 5. The course will be free and will involve 2 sessions per week. For more information contact www.stesscontrol.ie

Plantable postcards



Mental Health Ireland will distribute plantable postcards to schools, workplaces and community groups. All the seeds need is a little water and soil – a symbol of how we don’t need much to thrive and grow. To get involved with the campaign or to avail of a display board of local supports contact rachel@mentalhealthireland.ie

North Leitrim Mens Group

A meet up for Older People will take place in Kiltyclogher on Wednesday 7th October at 10am by invite only. For more information contact Joel Smith joelsmith@nlmg.ie

Film screening



A film screening of Talking Heads and its epilogue Covid Conversations will take place on Friday 9th October at 11. 30 to 1pm. Talking Heads was made as part of the Across the Lines IFI programme at The Glens Centre with the epilogue Covid Conversations supported through the Community Television Association and BAI. Booking is Essential acrossthelines@theglenscentre.com

Mohill Family Support Centre

A coffee morning will take place on 8th October in the Community Garden in Mohill in aid of North West STOP. Contact laura@mohillfsc.info

North West STOP Odd socks Day

Schools, businesses and organisations are invited to participate by wearing an odd pair of socks for one and donate €2 to North West STOP. Post your pictures online and use the hashtag #oddsocksforSTOP

Mindfulness sessions

Mindfulness sessions will be held online for 5 days over World Mental Health Week. These 10 minute sessions will be available on social media and will be open to all.

6 week online course



A Seeds for Self Growth 6-week online training programme will commence on 6th of October. Contact Jeanette@ldco.ie

Tree planting



Leitrim Travellers Development Group and Leitrim Development Company will hold a tree planting at Shannonside Community Centre at 11.30am on October 8 with messages of hope.

For more information on these events, please contact rachel@mentalhealthireland.ie or bernie@ldco.ie. This project is supported through Mental Health Ireland, HSE and the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme(SICAP) 2018-2022.