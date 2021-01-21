Questions about administration of Covid vaccines at Sligo hospital

Concerns over the administration of Covid-19 vaccines at Sligo University Hospital were expressed in Leinster House today, by Sinn Féin justice spokesman and TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal.

Deputy Kenny said: “I have written to the Chief Officer of the HSE in the area today, following reports that have come to my attention about how the Covid vaccine is being administered at Sligo University Hospital.

“According to health workers who have spoken to me, there are people who are on leave from work at the hospital, so not in contact with patients or staff at present, who are being called in to receive the first dose of vaccine. Meanwhile, some frontline staff: health workers, care assistants, security, catering and cleaning staff, are still waiting for their first dose. There are also reports of administration staff and senior management receiving vaccination while frontline staff are waiting.

“If this is the case it is not only inefficient in terms of controlling the virus, it is also causing tension and stress amongst hospital staff and working against the positive message that we are all in this together.

“I have asked the chief officer of the HSE in this area to assure me that this situation will be investigated and rectified if necessary. It is in the interests of us all that this vicious virus is controlled and beaten. Working together with common sense and compassion is the only way to do that.”