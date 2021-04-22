Works starts on new home for Ballinamore Childcare

Work started this week on the new home for Ballinamore Childcare.

The old St Patrick's Boys NS on the Covent Road (Carrick-on-Shannon road), Ballinamore will be redeveloped into a full day childcare and creche facility. The town has been calling for this service for years.

The redevelopment will cost in the region of €550,000 and when completed will provide full day care for children aged 6 months to 12 years of age.

The service which includes two playschools (one taught as gaelige), a morning and after school club is currently located in the Old Vocational School building beside the former St Patrick's NS building. The move to a bigger building and grounds will allow the service to expand it's faciltities to include a full time creche and will grant the children a lot more space to play and learn.

The redevelopment works commenced on Monday, April 19 and will continue for the next few months.

Ballinamore Chilcare CLG said they want to "thank all those who contributed to this worthy cause over the the last 15 years both with your time and financially."

They also praised Leitrim County Council and the Department of Justice "who have recognised the importance of the provision of early childcare education in integration and social inclusion by providing grant funding in the amount of €45k for the new outdoor play areas through the Ballinamore Community Gain Fund."

The entire town and larger Ballinamore area are looking forward to this positive step in child services for the future.

