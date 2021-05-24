Katherine Lynch to reveal lucky Ballinamroe Communtiy Hall punter

Ballinamore Community Hall will hold the second annual draw for €5,000 on Saturday, June 5 at 8pm.



Mohill comedian Katherine Lynch will draw the ticket and announce the winner, which will be streamed on Facebook Live from the Ballinamore Community Hall page.

The directors and fundraising committee want to thank everyone who donated.

Those who have contributed €250 or more this year will be placed in the 2021 draw which will be held in January 2022.

With restrictions easing the committee are looking forward to reopening the doors to the newly redeveloped Ballinamore Community Hall in July, in accordance with COVID 19 guidelines.

