Ballinamore Community School newspaper awarded for content

Students at Ballinamore Community School

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Transition Students from Ballinamore Communtiy school finished second place in the Press Pass Student Journalism Awards for their school newspaper.

Transition student, Emma Geoghegan finished 1st overall in the Sports Journalism category for her article 'The Joy of Sport' on Cavan’s Ulster Championship victor.

Emma Geoghan with teacher Mr Slevin

News Editor was Anya Stringer, Opinion Editor  Chloe Quinn, Entertainment Editor  Ellie Mahon, Agriculture Editor  Marc Gannon and Agriculture correspondent Caolán Honeyman with plenty of other student contributors.

Teacher Mr Slevin has been working with the students to write, edit and publish an online publication.

There will be no awards ceremony to attend in Dublin, due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, but the school will be awarded a trophy.

You can read  the award-winning school newspaper here https://ballinamorecommunityschoolnews.wordpress.com/

