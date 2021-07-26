Search our Archive

New day care service begins in Ballinamore

The Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Ballinamore Area Community Council Ltd  has welcomed the opening of a new Day Care Centre Service in the state of the art Community Nursing and Primary Care Centre in Ballinamore.

The Primary Care Centre opened in 2014, and the nursing facility opened in 2016. 

Chairperson of Ballinamore Area Community Council Máirín Martin said, "This long awaited facility was much needed in this area and its services, especially for the older persons, were an essential part of modern day health care services.  The HSE said at the time that the Centre was part of “our bigger plan” for healthcare in Leitrim.  The 20 bed HSE Nursing Home and spacious Primary Care Centre cost almost €6m to build 7 years ago. 

"On numerous occassions we sought meetings with HSE management about the opening of the Day Care Service without success. Having pursued this matter now for some time we finally received an email from the HSE, confirming that the Ballinamore Day Care Service would be opening in July 2021.  

"We, the community of Ballinamore, welcome this wonderful news.  The long awaited Day Care Service will commence on Tuesday, July 27.  This is indeed very welcome news considering what our older persons have been through over the last 18 months.  People have felt very isolated and alone and this will give an opportunity for our Older People to meet and socialise in a safe environment.  There personal needs and concerns will also be looked after."

