HSE must explain transfer of services from Arus Carolan Mohill to Ballinamore

The HSE are being called before Leitrim County Council to explain the decision to move day services from Arus Carolan Mohill to Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit recently.



Responding to the questions, Rose Mooney Acting General Manager for Martin Collum, Older People Services outlined in a letter that the Mohill Day Centre facility was reviewed by the Infection Prevention Control Team and it did not meet requirements for re-opening post the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Leitrim Development Company now manage the Day Services in Ballinamore through a service Level Agreement.

The letter said that the majority of those who attended Mohill Day Centre are happy to attend Ballinamore. Those who were not happy were offered alternative arrangements to Mohill Active Age or Drumsna Day Centre. Attendees to Ballinamore receive a hot meal prepared in Ballinamore Nursing Unit.



The day centre in Ballinamore provides users with access to the Public Health nurse and other medical professionals. The correspondence concluded, “The decision to re-open the Day Centre in Ballinamore was taken in the best interest of the day service users who previously attended Arus Carolan.”

Cllr Sean McGowan was not happy with the reply from the HSE and demanded a representative come before the Council. He also added he has a number of questions about the NowDoc service and how it is being run.

Cllr Enda Stenson agreed and said the HSE must come before the Council to explain the decision and to ascertain if the facility at Arus Carolan could be upgraded.



Cllr Paddy Farrell and Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire said they would raise the concerns at the HSE Regional Health Board meeting.

In the meantime the Council will write to the HSE and ask them to attend the October meeting of Carrick Municipal meeting.