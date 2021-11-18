Christmas Group Exhibition at Solas Art Gallery will be open in person and online

Solas Gallery, Ballinamore will be hosting its Members Christmas Exhibition this year both online in the virtual gallery at kunstmatrix.com and hanging for real in the gallery spaces at the gallery above the Four Seasons Garden Centre.



This year as per usual, this Christmas Exhibition promises to be a diverse and eclectic mix of styles, mediums and subject matter across the board, from our varied members from around the locality and also nationwide.

Unfortunately, there will be no opening night due to Covid restrictions.



The exhibition however will thankfully be available to view from 1pm on Friday, November 19 until mid January 2022.

The public are more than welcome to drop into the gallery to enjoy this exhibition any day from Monday to Saturday - 10am to 6pm where we are always delighted to see you.



There are four gallery spaces at Solas where you can browse at your leisure and enjoy the artwork in a peaceful calm setting.

For more information on this exhibition, on new exhibitions and view current updates of events including the online link to the virtual exhibition at kunstmatrix.com visit our website www.solasart.ie or for any other enquiry call the Gallery on (071) 964 4210.