Watch: Ballinamore Community School virtual tour

Are you thinking oa ttending Ballinamore Community School or even if you want a quick peak into the faciltities and activities of the school - we have the video for you.
The school has released t's virtual open day, showcasing the fine facilities and some of the activities and programmes the students of Ballinamore get to experience.
Principal Diarmuid Caffrey says he hopes the students starting next September will get to visit the school before the new academic year begins, after all covid regulations are lifted.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.