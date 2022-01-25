Ballinamore Chilcare moves into new building

Newly developed Ballinamore Childcare facility
It is a big day for Ballinamore as the childcare facility moves into it's new building.
The old St Patrick's Boys NS on the Covent Road (Carrick-on-Shannon road), Ballinamore has been redeveloped into a full day childcare and creche facility.
The redevelopment cost in the region of €550,000 and can provide full day care for children aged 6 months to 12 years of age. Work was completed on the building at the end of last year. The afterschool service moved in before Christmas, but extra paperwork needed to be completed for the pre-school service to make the move.
Today, Tuesday January 25 approx 40 children aged between 2-5years were moved into their new purpose built classrooms and fantastic outdoor play area. They had been in the old vocational school.
The move to a bigger building and grounds will allow the service to expand it's faciltities to include a full time creche and will grant the children a lot more space to play and learn.
