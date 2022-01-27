Ballinamore Family Festival returns for 2022!

Crowds expected at this year's Family Festival in Ballinamore
This is the news you have been waiting for: Ballinamore Family Festival is back this August!
The popular festival which attracts thousands of people each year returns after a two year break. The festival could not be held in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid restrictions, so it is expected that this year's festival will be bigger than ever before!
Mark your diary and request your holidays for Agusut 14-21.
Expect FREE music, on street entertainment and a whole load of craic!
