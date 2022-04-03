Disappointment as vandals rip up trees in Ballinamore

Some of the vandalism reported in Ballinamore Picture: Ballinamore Tidy Towns
This weekend members of Ballinamore Tidy Towns were left dismayed after they found trees ripped out of the ground by vandals.
In a post on the group's Facebook page they posted images of the damage which occurred early on Saturday morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.