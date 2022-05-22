Social walking group starting Monday, May 23 in Ballinamore

Join Ballinamore's social walking group
Are you interested in getting some exercise and also meeting up with friends? Leitrim Sports Partnership have started a social walking group in Ballinamore.
The group are meeting on Monday, May 23 at 11am at The Golf Links Road car park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.