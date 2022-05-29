Relics of St Oliver Plunkett to visit Kilmore Diocese

After a two-year interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, first class relics of St. Oliver Plunkett will visit the Conaty Chapel of the Kilmore Diocesan Pastoral Centre in Cavan again on Tuesday, 7 June 2022.

The relics will arrive at the Centre for a Liturgical Welcome celebrated by Bishop Martin Hayes at 10:00a.m. and will be available for veneration until 10:00p.m. that evening.

There will be a lunch-time Mass in the Chapel at 1:15p.m. offered by Bishop Hayes for those doing examinations at this time. The homily will be given by Fr. Seán Maguire, PP Corlough-Templeport and Visiting Chaplain to St. Mogue’s College, Bawnboy.

Fr. Yusuf Bamai, C.C. Kill, will celebrate Mass at 5:45p.m. and deliver the homily.

Fr. Seán Mawn, P.P. V.F. Ballinamore and Drumreilly Lower, will be the principal celebrant at the 8:00p.m. Mass and give the homily. The music for this Mass will be provided by the choir from St. Brigid’s Church in Killeshandra.

There will also be opportunities to avail of the Sacrament of Reconciliation during the course of the day from 12 noon to 1:00p.m.; 4:30p.m. to 5:30p.m.; and 6:30p.m. to 7:45p.m.

Commenting on the forthcoming visit of the relics to the Kilmore Diocesan Pastoral Centre, Seán Coll (Centre Director) said, “This will be the seventh time for the Centre to host relics of St. Oliver Plunkett over the past nine years. Unfortunately, we were unable to host the relics in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. So, it will be a very special day for us here in the Centre as we greet the relics once again and welcome people who come and seek the intercession of St. Oliver Plunkett for one reason or another.

"For some, it is an opportunity to ask St. Oliver's intercession as they face a particular difficulty or issue in their lives. For example, it may be health-related, financial or housing problems, difficulties in the family circle or relationship issues, looking for suitable employment and the like. Others may wish to pray for those undertaking important examinations around this time or are doing exams themselves. Some or someone close to them may be facing a crossroads in their lives of one kind or another. Every person will have their own story and their own needs. It is also a chance for people to thank the saint for his intercession in the past when their prayers were answered and to ask for his continuing help.”

All are welcome for this very special event which is being organised by the Kilmore Diocesan Pastoral Centre with the assistance of the Knights of Saint Columbanus.