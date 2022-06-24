Search

24 Jun 2022

Ita Reynolds Flynn elected as new Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council

Ita Reynolds Flynn elected as new Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Jun 2022 5:34 PM

Ita Reynolds Flynn has been elected,  unopposed,  to the position of Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council. 

She said she would dedicate her year to ensure equality in access to supports for those with disabilities, in particular , pushing for the provision of a high dependency unit for South Leitrim.  

She also stressed the importance of providing affordable housing for young people who wished to live and work in their native county.

Noting the recent increase in population for Leitrim, the new Cathaoirleach acknowledged this presented a challenge to the executive,  staff and public representatives of Leitrim County Council, but said she believed it was important to do all that could be done for the people of Leitrim. 

She finished by thanking her proposer and seconder, tribute to the outgoing Cathaoirleach,  Cllr Paddy O'Rourke and Leas Cathaoirleach,  Cllr Paddy Farrell.

She noted her family's long political history observing that she had 'big shoes to fill'. Finally she thanked her family, in particular her husband, for their unwavering support.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media