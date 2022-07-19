AIB confirm cashless move for south Leitrim branch

AIB bank has announced major branch changes
From the end of September only two bank branches in Leitrim will offer full cash services to customers and both of those will be based in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Yesterday, (Tuesday, July 19) AIB made the shock announcement that it was changing 70 of its 170 branches to cashless operations. Included in the list of branches set to change is Ballinamore.
From September 30 Ballinamore's AIB branch, the only bank in the town, will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the branch.
This means that, from this date, the Ballinamore branch will not have notes, coins, cheques, offer foreign exchange, bank drafts; and will remove any drop safes and night safes.
The ATM outside the branch, the only on-street facility in the town, will also be removed as part of the changes.
See tomorrow's Leitrim Observer for in-depth coverage.
