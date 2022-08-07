Search

07 Aug 2022

Ballinamore Agricultural Show returns to the competition ring

Patrick and Kevin Keane from Kilclare, smile for our photographer at Ballinamore Show

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

Ballinamore Agricultural Show, one of the highlights of the Annual Festival, will take place on Tuesday, August 9 at Creamer’s Field, Golf Links Road.


This annual event is regarded as one of the best in the region, attracting exhibitors from a wide area. Prize money has increased to €17,000 and a variety of goods will be on offer for the prize winners in the various classes.
This year Ballinamore will host qualifiers for Horses and Cattle, the winners of which will go forward to Championship Finals at other shows later in the Summer.


Judging in the Horse and Cattle sections get underway at 11am, with five rings in operation. The judging of Sheep will start at 1.30pm. The very popular Dog Show begins at 1.30pm, with a total of fourteen classes, catering for all breeds.
In the marquee, judging in the Home Industry, Cookery, Farm, Garden and Photography sections commences at 11am and indications are that the number of exhibitors will exceed that of previous years.
The Best Dressed lady at the Show will be judged between 2-4pm.

Ballinamore Festival is back: Seven days of music, fun and good craic


There will also be contenders for the title of Most Glamorous Granny, Miss Fashionista and Mother and Daughter Lookalike.
The Tossing of the Sheaf will bring proceedings in the Show Field to a close.
The presence of many trade stands and stalls will add to the carnival atmosphere of Show Day and provide entertainment for all the family.
The Committee would like to thank the local business community for their continued support and also the many firms who have sponsored various classes.
The whole day is suitable for the entire family.

For further details contact the show office on 087 66999945.

