Ballinamore Library will close to facilitate ESB works this Saturday

Ballinamore Library will be closed this Saturday, August 20 to facilitate essential ESB maintenance in the town.
Borrowers can still access their accounts online for e-books, e-audio books and newspapers.
Go to www.leitrimlibrary.ie for more details.
The library will re-open as usual on Tuesday, August 23 at 12pm.
Leitrim Library apologises for any inconvenience caused.
